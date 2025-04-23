Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Alex P. Schultz Purchases 36,375 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz bought 36,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $289,908.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,084.31. This represents a 14.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.87. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 790,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 818,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

