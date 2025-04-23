Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SON

Sonoco Products Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SON opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.48%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 110.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 16,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.