Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FENY. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

