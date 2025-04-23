Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $8,257,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 82,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $80.21 and a 12 month high of $115.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

