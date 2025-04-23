Barclays PLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,569 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

