Barclays PLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 12,845.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.32. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

