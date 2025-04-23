Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,522 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.56% of Indivior worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDV. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Indivior stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.93. Indivior PLC has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

