Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

