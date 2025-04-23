Barclays PLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NSIT opened at $132.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.02. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

