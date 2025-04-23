Barclays PLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in News by 2,892.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.26. News Co. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. News’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

