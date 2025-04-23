ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,076,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

