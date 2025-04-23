92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133,500.00 and a PE ratio of -0.12.

About 92 Resources

92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.

