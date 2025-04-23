Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $244.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. Insulet has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

