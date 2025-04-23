PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.39. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 76,624 shares.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

