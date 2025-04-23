PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.39. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 76,624 shares.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
