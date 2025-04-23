70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Trading Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of 70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 53,335,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 48,378,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

