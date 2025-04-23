Senior (LON:SNR) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 118.60 ($1.57). 1,243,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,788,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.20 ($1.67).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £506.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Senior’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

