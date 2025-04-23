Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 16% – What’s Next?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 985,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 985,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

