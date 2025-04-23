Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 297640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.

