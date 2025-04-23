Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.70. Table Trac shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,310 shares changing hands.

Table Trac Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.