Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares changing hands.

Delek Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

