AIREA (LON:AIEA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.12 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.34). AIREA shares last traded at GBX 28.01 ($0.37), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

AIREA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.05. The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08.

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIREA had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.31%.

AIREA Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a positive change from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.18%.

In other AIREA news, insider Conleth Campbell bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,370.35). Insiders own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

Featured Articles

