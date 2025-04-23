Barclays PLC Sells 116,598 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 172.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

