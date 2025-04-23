Barclays PLC Increases Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.52% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $152,241.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,856.96. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 6,837 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $327,629.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,054.24. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,134. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.