Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

