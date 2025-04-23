Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $152,000 Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after acquiring an additional 185,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 101,823 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 460,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 80,128 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COCO shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 6,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,206,715. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,456. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

