Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.03. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $121.52.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $34,578.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,868.68. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $469,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,831.36. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,527 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

