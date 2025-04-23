TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TeraWulf by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 48,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TeraWulf by 583.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 725,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32,786 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.