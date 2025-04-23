MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stake Boosted by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 330,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,951,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 444,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 359,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MannKind by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after buying an additional 35,346 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Stock Up 3.2 %

MNKD stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

