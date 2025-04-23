iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.33. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

