Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Purchased by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 204.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.07 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.52.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Report on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.