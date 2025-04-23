OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth $54,789,000. Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 822,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 336.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 251,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

