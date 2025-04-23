Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of STC stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

