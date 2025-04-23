Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kellanova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $9,422,160.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,191,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,761,964.85. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,737,719. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $83.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

