Townsquare Capital LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $39,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 4.3 %

BMAR opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

