Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stake Cut by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,622,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,557,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,164,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,767,000 after buying an additional 214,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,927,000 after acquiring an additional 73,049 shares during the period.

VUSB stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

