Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,240 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 754,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 151,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after buying an additional 278,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,374,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 2.6 %

CHEF stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.