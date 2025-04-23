Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $16,120,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.86.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

