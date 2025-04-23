Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 525.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCS opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

