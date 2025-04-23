Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 400 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.