Norinchukin Bank The Sells 143 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Clorox were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Clorox by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

