Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Insider Ian Rowden Buys 22,136 Shares of Stock

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Rowden acquired 22,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$13,525.10 ($8,614.71).

Enero Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $88.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

Enero Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Enero Group’s payout ratio is -10.42%.

About Enero Group

Enero Group Limited engages in the provision of integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It provides strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media services.

