Norinchukin Bank The Has $745,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

