Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,935,000 after buying an additional 447,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,186,000 after acquiring an additional 784,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,208,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,130,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.57. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.32.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

