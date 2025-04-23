Norinchukin Bank The Buys 272 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nordson were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

NDSN opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

