Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,116,398 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $489,383,000 after purchasing an additional 690,341 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 425,214 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,074.12. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 37,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.58 per share, with a total value of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. The trade was a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,394 shares of company stock worth $2,653,043. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.