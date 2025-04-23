Ossiam Sells 651 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ossiam decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.