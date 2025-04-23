Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 222 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Textron were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 201,696 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

Textron Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TXT opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $95.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

