Norinchukin Bank The Buys 328 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,181,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,932,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

DoorDash stock opened at $176.61 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 654.11 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.09.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

