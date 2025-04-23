Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $760.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.67.

KLA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $636.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $689.99 and a 200-day moving average of $688.21. KLA has a 52-week low of $551.33 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in KLA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 60,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

