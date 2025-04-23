Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $297,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,865,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.66 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

